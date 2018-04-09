New Salalah projects to boost diversification

SALALAH: Oman Oil Company (OOC) on Monday celebrated the laying down of the foundation stone for Salalah Ammonia Plant and Salalah Liquefied Petroleum Gas (SLPG) in the Governorate of Dhofar.

These are strategically important projects for the development of the industrial sector and to enhance the economic diversification plans in the Sultanate.

The celebration was held under the auspices of Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, Chairman of OOC, in the presence of Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, and a number of officials.

SLPG will cost $826 million, and will be developed on approximately 20 hectares of land within the Salalah Free Zone. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and condensate storage facilities will be built at the Port of Salalah nearby, on approximately 8 hectares.

The project, which has LPG extraction facilities at Salalah Free Zone, is developed by Oman Gas Company, the pivotal company in midstream for OOC. Petrofac of UK will implement the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works.

