New Salalah library boon for readers, authors

SALALAH, May 27 – The opening of A’Takhi Library marked the signing of books by Omani writer Amal Abdulrahman al Yarbouh.

A large number of writers, journalists, social activists and woman entrepreneurs took part in the opening ceremony of the library, which is located near the city’s Central Market area.

Adel Metwaly of Bursa Publishing House is the owner of the library and called the initiative a passion to encourage book reading among more and more people and motivate budding writers to get their books published.

“This is a kind of incubator of intellectuals and learners. Students, authors and anyone who has interest in Arabic literature are welcome here,” he said in his address soon after the library opening.

The opening event was attended among others by Mohammed al Yafi’i, writer and director of Dhofar Theater Company, Amna bint Khadem al Awadi, CEO of the Modern Talent Company for Events and Conferences and Dr Mohamed bin Hassan al Ghassani.

After the opening, Amal signed her book ‘Walaka fi kalbi kalam (You in my words of heart) and expressed happiness over the response she got from readers and publishers for her first edition of the book.

She expressed happiness over the opening of the library and said it would certainly generate interest among the book lovers. She hopes to release the second part of her book ‘… because I am your sister’ during Muscat International Book Fair 2020.

Amal called upon budding writers to keep on trying and take help from experienced writers in the event of any doubt.

She praised Bursa Publishing House for support to young writers and said, “New writers need encouragement, support and motivation, which the Bursa Publishing House generously extends by displaying our books and by keeping us informed about the literary activities in the region.”

