NEW RNO RECRUITS GRADUATE

The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) on Monday celebrated the graduation of two new batches of recruits under the auspices of Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, in the presence of Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, RNO Commander. Upon the patron’s arrival at Said Bin Sultan Navy Base, the graduates saluted the chief guest who inspected the front column. Later, the Secretary-General awarded the appreciation certificates to the distinguished graduates, who later performed a slow march parade accompanied by the RNO music band. The graduates chanted the RNO anthem and took the oath of loyalty. The graduation ceremony was attended by a number of Majlis Ash’shura and State Council members, senior officials at the Sultan’s Armed Forces, officials from various security and military apparatuses, graduates’ parents and members of RNO.

