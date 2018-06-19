Muscat: Ministerial decision has been issued to regulate the installation of car parking shades or canopies outside the boundaries of houses. Owners shoud not construct car parking shade beyond the plot’s boundary unless they obtain a license from competent authorieties. The decision states that residential buildings on the main or dual carriage roads are not allowed to install parking shades. Meanwhile, people intending to install the shade have to pay a one-time fee of OMR60 for each parking space.

