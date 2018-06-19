Front Stories Head stories Local 

New regulation for erecting car park shade

Oman Observer

Muscat: Ministerial  decision has been issued to regulate the installation of car parking shades or canopies outside the boundaries of houses. Owners shoud  not construct car parking shade beyond the plot’s boundary unless  they obtain a license from competent authorieties. The decision states that residential buildings on the main or dual carriage roads are not allowed to install parking shades. Meanwhile, people intending to install the shade have to pay a one-time fee of OMR60 for each parking space.

