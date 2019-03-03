New potable water tariff announced in Oman

Muscat: Dr Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Hinai, chairman, Public Authority for Water (DIAM), has issued an administrative decree 2/2019 on tariffs for drinking water supplied to both residential and commercial establishments.

Consumers who use more than 5,000 gallons of water per month will have to pay higher tariffs as per the new decision.

The regulation stipulates that the subscriber of the potable water will be classified as follows:

1 – Governmental: Facilities of various administrative apparatus of the state

Commercial and industrial: Commercial and industrial units, multi-floor commercial buildings, commercial complexes, industrial complexes, and Integrated Tourist Complexes.

3. Residential: Residential units and multi-floor residential buildings, residential complexes, and non-profit institutions.

4. Temporary connections for residential, commercial, industrial and governmental buildings.

The regulation stipulates that the tariffs for supplying drinking water in bulk shall be collected from the entities (water tankers) contracted by the Authority for the wholesale supply of water, in accordance with the law. There will be an additional 5 per cent as administrative fees. Drinking water delivered through piped networks will be charged an additional 1 bz per gallon.

As per Article 3, the water tariff for residential estates is 2 baisa per gallon up to 5,000 gallons. However, once the monthly consumption passes 5,001 gallons then the cost will increase to 2.5 baisa per gallon. The tariff for government institutions has increased from 2 baisa per gallon to 3.5 baisa per gallon.