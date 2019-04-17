New police station opens in Musannah

AL MUSANNAH: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a new police station and service building in the Wilayat of Al Musannah in the Governorate of South Al Batinah. Al Musannah Police Station is a new security and service station to be added to ROP’s achievements, as part of its continuous expansion to cover all governorates of the Sultanate and achieve its plan to move all services closer to the community. The station is built as per the latest technical standards to provide the best police services to citizens and residents.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Saif bin Amer al Shaqsi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Housing, in the presence of Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations. The ceremony was also attended by officials, senior officers of ROP and other security and military units, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens. Following the official opening, the chief guest and the attendees made a tour around the facilities. Al Musannah Police Station includes sections for public security, enquiries, criminal investigation, traffic accident, an operation room and administrative offices. The guests visited the service building, which provides services like issuance of passports, residence, civil status and traffic.