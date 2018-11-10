Local Main New play area for children at Muscat Airport 10/11/201810/11/2018 Oman Observer Muscat: Oman Airports inaugurated The Maze playground area on Saturday to help children spend time as they wait for their flight at the Muscat International Airport. ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related