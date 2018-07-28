New Mwasalat route for Misfah, Ansab

Muscat – Mwasalat will soon launch a new service connecting the Misfah Industrial Area of Muscat with Al Ansab and Oman Avenues Mall.

It had started a number of new routes in the last few months connecting various parts of Muscat:

Mwasalat started the route Azaiba-Bausher route (12B) from June 8, linking a number of educational and health institutions – Azaiba bus station, Azaiba Bridge, Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Bausher Pedestrian Bridge, College of Financial Banking Studies (CFBS), Modern College of Commerce and Science, Oman Medical College, Muscat Private Hospital, Muscat College, Bausher.

The Ruwi-Khoula Hospital – Mina al Fahal service (Route 14) from June 1. The route that starts from Ruwi Bus Station will cover Hamriya Roundabout, Al Nahda Hospital, Wadi Adei, Al-Fateh, Al Khoula Hospital, PDO Gate 1 – Sihal Al Maleh Street and PDO Gate 2.

Mwasalat also launched the Mawaleh North – Al Khuwayr (Route 8) service, covering the November 18 street and Al Mouj areas.