New Muslims join others for Iftar

MUSCAT, MAY 25 – A gathering of nearly 600 new Muslims and non-Muslims gathered along with their Muslim friends at an event followed by an Iftar at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre where Islam was introduced to them.

Ta’aruf, currently in the fourth edition, organised by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, represented by the Department of the Introduction of Islam and Cultural Exchange, also saw 28 people from across the world embracing Islam after studying the tenets of the religion for years on their own.

Held under the patronage of Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, in the presence of a number of advisers and directors of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs and general public, the evening was entitled “Towards the happiness of humanity” and hosted by Shaikh Ismail Menk, Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe, who delivered the keynote address.

“All that we see around is just momentary and what matters in front of Allah Almighty is your good deeds in the earth and nothing else. Other distractions of the world are just an illusion and I plead my dear friends not to fall prey to them,” he said to a packed crowd.

The event that began with nasheed (poems praising Prophet Mohammed, Peace Be Upon Him) in English and Urdu continued with speeches and debates.

An exhibition of Islamic art travelling across the world was also organised.

Dialogue with new Muslims

The event also included a dialogue with a group of new Muslims. They discussed what attracted them to Islam and the difference that occurred in their lives before and after entering the religion and what advice they had to give to non-Muslims in order to guide them to the right religion with conviction and self-will.

Shaikh Ismail also pointed out that happiness stems from knowledge of the life beyond the life on earth, and that the deniers of the afterlife are in fool’s paradise.

He concluded his lecture with some points that all the laws and religious traditions in Islam are for the joy of humanity.

“When the man depends on the Lord of the worlds characterised by the qualities of greatness and perfection, he emits happiness and harmony and make world a better place to live in,” the Mufti added.

