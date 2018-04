BAHLA: A new mosque was inaugurated in the Wilayat of Bahla under the auspices of Shaikh Ahmed bin Saud al Siyabi, Secretary-General of Iftaa Office, on Friday. The new Al Wadi Al Alaa Mosque is built on a 1,500 sq metre space and includes the main prayer hall, a women’s prayer hall, twin 25-metre high minarets, a library, a hall and a 550 sq metre courtyard. — ONA

