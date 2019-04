Al Islam Mosque was opened in Al Mawalih South in the Wilayat of Al Seeb on Wednesday. The opening ceremony

was attended by His Eminence Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad al Khalili, Grand Mufti of the Sultanate. The mosque has a main prayer hall which can accommodate more than 1,600 worshippers, in addition to a prayer hall for woman with

a capacity of more than 100 worshippers.

Related