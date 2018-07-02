NEW MOSQUE IN AL AMERAT

A new mosque called Ali bin Abi Talib was inaugurated on Monday under the auspices of Ahmed bin Saud Al Maashari, member of Majlis Ash’shura Council and representative of the Wilayat of Al Amerat. Saud al Rahbi hailed the efforts by companies and private institutions towards its completion. He also thanked the deputy of the mosque for follow-up and supervision. Located in the third area in Al Amerat 3, the new mosque occupies an area of nearly 500 square metres and accommodates up to 1,000 worshippers.

