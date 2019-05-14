New Metrics, Outward Bound Oman join hands to transform training

MUSCAT: New Metrics and Outward Bound Oman have officially joined hands via a Memorandum of Understanding to provide unique experiential learning programmes to companies across the Sultanate and beyond. The collaboration aims to help organisations build intelligent teamwork and positive group dynamics through a blend of team coaching and interactive team building activities. The partnership was kicked off recently by a programme for high potential employees from the Capital Market Authority at Outward Bound Oman’s recently opened desert learning centre in Sharqiyah Sands.

As part of the programme, participants spent three days and two nights at the desert learning centre. The group was guided through conceptual learning exercises and group coaching led by New Metrics’ expert coach Elisabeth van Loon-Muller, combined with practical team activities facilitated by Outward Bound Oman’s expert delivery team.

Commenting on the programme, Elisabeth van Loon-Muller said, “The group was given the experience and confidence to apply much-needed skills of the future. The activities pushed participants to move outside their comfort zones and in doing so, empowered them to grow individually and as a team on this journey. The learning, activities and breath-taking desert surroundings set the scene for an eye-opening, transformative and unique experience for all.”

Mark Evans, Executive Director of Outward Bound Oman, noted that ‘‘the feedback we get from many of our corporate clients is that they are increasingly looking for something beyond the traditional, theoretical, desktop activity and presentation style of training, and want something more focused, applied and real, with a longer term impact. This partnership with New Metrics brings something new to Oman, and has already been well received.”

The programme received an overwhelmingly positive response from participants. One participant commented, “The programme was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that enabled me to connect with and understand my inner-self as well as those around me. I believe that adopting the programme’s lessons will dramatically assist with communication and productivity in both professional and personal life.”

Another participant noted, “Even though it was a strange idea to conduct a training in the middle of the desert, I was excited to participate as I’m always a fan of trying new things. The training was unique, unusual and interesting. We got the chance to learn through fun and we were encouraged to go deep into ourselves and share our feelings and emotions. I believe this programme helped us to know how we can use emotional and social intelligence more effectively in our work environment and how we can express and share our thoughts in a better way.”

This programme was one of many New Metrics learning and development projects focusing on leadership skills experiential learning. Recently, New Metrics headed a two-week immersive learning trip to London for a group of high performing marketing professionals to visit and learn from some of the city’s most innovative and iconic companies.

Related