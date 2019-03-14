New mall to open at Mabela on April 15

Muscat: The much-awaited Mall of Muscat will officially open to the public on April 15, along with the largest aquarium in the Middle East.

According to Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Hashil al Jarwani, board member, nearly 86 per cent of the shops have been leased till date and 73 per cent of these will be ready at the time of opening of the project.

Mall of Muscat is located in Mabela. The aquarium is designed by the Australian company Whitewater International.

The mall with 20 brands of Alshaya Group, will see the entry of Qatar’s Nova Cinemas. Nova Cinemas will include 14 screens including two VIP auditoriums, one MX4D, one Dolby cinema, one kids cinema and nine regular cinemas. This multiplex cinema complex will have a minimum total of 1436 seats (approx.), with an area of around 4830 sq. meters.

It also houses a leisure city with a number of early education and entertainment centers for different age groups.

The later phases of Mall of Muscat will see the opening of the Snow Park and some other features.

The company had signed agreements with Alshaya Group, Lulu Group, Landmark, Al Othaim (Fabyland) and Omantel.

In 2015, an agreement was signed for Dusit International Hospitality Group to manage and operate the hotel and suites at Mall of Muscat. The four-star project will include 150 guest rooms and 100 private suites.