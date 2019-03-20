New luxury housing project launched

Aqar, the leading property developer in Oman, launched its high-end integrated residential complex Rimal 2, which is coming up in Bausher, on Wednesday. The starting price of apartments will be RO 38,995 that can be paid over an

instalment of three years without any interest rate.

The apartments are expected to be handed over in 2021.

In his speech at the launch ceremony, Mohamad bin Abdullah al Khonji , Chairman and CEO, asserted that Aqar is thoroughly committed to developing quality real estate projects that are built on the modern specification.

Al Khonji said Rimal 2 has three-level underground parking for 400 vehicles where the first level is for the mall and the second and third ones are for residents, an exclusive 27m-long swimming pool, shopping mall, children’s play

area,space for barbeques, a gym for men and women, as well as prayer rooms.

When Rimal 1 project was floated, 100 per cent of the apartments have been sold within two weeks,” Al Khonji said.

Al Khonji said that Q-Centro Mall is a 8,500 sqm retail space that will bring some of the world’s leading names and local favourites, all within walking distance of the residence.

Al Khonji pointed out that when Rimal 1 was inaugurated, the majority of that area was just sand. But today many big buildings and construction projects are in progress or already have been completed. It is a new vibrant life there.”