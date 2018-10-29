New jail term for Bangladesh ex-PM angers supporters

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s imprisoned opposition leader Khaleda Zia was handed another seven years in prison on Monday on corruption charges her supporters say are politically motivated to prevent her running in a general election.

Zia, arch-rival of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is already serving a five-year term imposed in February on separate embezzlement charges.

A small demonstration was held outside Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party headquarters in Dhaka after the sentencing. The opposition has vowed nationwide marches on Tuesday.

The February verdict triggered clashes between police and thousands of BNP loyalists.

In the latest case, Judge Mohammad Akhtaruzzman found the 73-year-old Zia guilty of abuse of power and embezzling 31.5 million taka ($375,000) meant for a charity.

The verdict was handed down in a temporary court inside Dhaka Central Jail where Zia is the only inmate. Her health has deteriorated in recent months and her lawyers say she needs specialist care which has been refused by the government.

The lawyers, who boycotted the verdict, have slammed the fast-track trial as “political vengeance” by Hasina, who has been accused of stifling opponents. — AFP

