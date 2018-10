SULAIMANIYA/BAGHDAD: Iraq’s new Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi was sworn in late on Wednesday with only a partial Cabinet after lawmakers failed to reach a consensus on key postings including interior and defence.

A rowdy parliament session to approve Abdul Mahdi’s government list created more uncertainty for Iraq, months after an inconclusive election, with parties and blocs wrangling over appointments.

The new premier faces the daunting task of rebuilding much of the country after a devastating war against IS, as well as solving acute economic problems and power and water shortages.

Eight ministries have yet to be decided, ahead of a November 2 deadline.

Among the 14 ministers who were sworn in, Thamer Ghadhban became Oil Minister and veteran Kurdish politician Fuad Hussein Finance Minister.

Ghadhban replaced Jabar al Luaibi, who was recently made head of the new National Oil Company. Ghadhban helped resuscitate a flagging oil industry after the US-led invasion of Iraq that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003. He was interim oil minister from 2004-5 and a former energy adviser to outgoing premier Haider al Abadi.

Abdul Mahdi was initially expected to nominate a full 22-member cabinet, including the defence and interior ministers.

But lawmakers from Moqtada al Sadr’s bloc Saeroon, Abadi’s Nasr Alliance, Vice-President Ayad Allawi’s Wataniya, and minority sect blocs left the room before voting on the remaining eight posts could take place.

“We decided to withdraw from the session, because we are not satisfied with the rest of the cabinet candidates,” said Nasr lawmaker Ali Sined. “It’s enough to approve 14 ministers.”

Parliament will reconvene on November 6 to vote on the remaining ministers, Speaker Mohammed al Halbousi said.

The unruly parliamentary session underscored the difficulties faced by Abdul Mahdi as he seeks consensus over his cabinet. — Reuters

