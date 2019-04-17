New Indian school at Baushar opens next week

Muscat: The Indian School Bausher, the 21st Indian School in Oman and the 7th school in the capital region, is set to open its doors to students on April 22, 2019 for the next academic term. More than 1,800 students have already been enrolled in different classes ranging from kindergarten to Grade 8.

Indian School Bausher is a significant milestone in the annals of Indian Schools in Oman, as a modern facility that is aimed at ensuring twenty-first century learning to the students of Indian diaspora.

“The Indian School Bausher envisions a holistic approach to education in line with the Board’s vision that every child of Indian diaspora in Oman be provided with world class education,” said Dr Baby Sam Saamuel, Chairman, Board of Directors, Indian Schools in Oman.

The Indian School Bausher is a modern, secure campus that offers high quality educational opportunities complemented by state-of-the-art infrastructure and latest technologies, all intended to provide exemplary 21st century education.

From an academic perspective, this includes exclusive kindergarten classrooms, resource centre for augmented learning, STEM laboratories, robotics centre for advanced learning and a kindergarten play area with sophisticated learning with fun equipment.

Placing high importance to all-round development, the school has well-equipped libraries with modern amenities, art & music rooms, swimming and splash pool, health and wellness centre, world-standard synthetic athletic tracks, cycling track, football ground, basketball court, cricket pitch and kabaddi play area.

The school, under the leadership of Principal Rakesh Singh Tomar, an academician with decades of experience, is ready to take off with full-fledged classes from April 22, 2019. Considering the high quality of education at an affordable rate, the environmental friendly campus and the easy accessibility through the Muscat express highway, Indian School at Bausher is expected to attract a large number of new applicants in subsequent years. –ONA