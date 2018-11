Muscat: Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrazi, Minister of Tourism, inaugurated the new Sama Hotel in Jabal al Akhdar, situated 21 km from Nizwa Souq, on Saturday.

The three-star hotel features 60 rooms, suites and chalets, as well as other facilities such as outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, 24-hour front desk, restaurant, children’s playground, free WiFi and the concierge service.