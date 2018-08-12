New guidelines for reporting expat’s absence from work

Muscat: The Minister of Manpower (MoM) has issued a ministerial decision that was published in the official gazette on Sunday.

The decision stipulates that a private sector company has to report the termination of the contract of an expatriate employee, only if:

There is a dispute (criminal or debt-related cases) between the employer and the employee that existed before the employee withdraws himself or is absent from the job.

If the employee has left the country before reporting his absence from the work or stopped working, and the employer is aware of the employee’s action.

If the worker is on a vacation that is legally due, or absent for reasons other than the provisions of the law.

If the employer accepts the resignation of an employee, he can issue a no-objection certificate. The employee can transfer his services to a new employer within 30 days (notice period).

The employer shall report the absence of an employer only seven days after he stopped working.

The employee gets 60 days to file an objection to the report filed by the employer about his absence from work.