New Greek cabinet sworn in

Athens: Greece’s new cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday, two days after conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy (ND) defeated the leftist Syriza party and its leader Alexis Tsipras in early elections.

Mitsotakis’ cabinet comprises 18 ministers and one deputy premier.

It will face a vote of confidence in parliament, which is scheduled for July 21. The most critical post is that of the new finance minister, which has been taken over by 45-year-old economist Christos Saikouras.

He served as deputy finance minister in 2012-13 in a conservative-socialist government and was tasked with the implementation of austerity reforms dictated by Greece’s bailout terms.

In Sunday’s election, the ND won 158 of the 300 seats in parliament, while Syriza plunged from 149 to 86. Four small parties also secured seats. Mitsotakis promised to continue reforming to improve economic efficiency and boost investment, growth and jobs, but also to seek softer conditions of debt repayment. — dpa

