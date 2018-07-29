New firm to boost 1 Million Date Palm Tree Project

MUSCAT: The Diwan of Royal Court will today celebrate the establishment of Oman Dates Development Company, in cooperation with Oman National Investments Development Company (TANMIA). The newly established company will be the investment arm for the ‘One Million Date Palm Trees Project,’ which was ordered by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

The ceremony will be held at Al Wahat Club under the auspices of Dr Khamis bin Saif al Jabri, Head of the Implementation and Follow up Support Unit.

The economic perspective of the One Million Date Palm Trees Project started early in 2017 after the signing of an MoU between the Diwan of Royal Court, represented by the Directorate General of One Million Date Palm Trees Project, and with Oman National Investments Development Company and the Industrial Innovation Centre.

The MoU was aimed at developing the framework for cooperation among these parties in the investment innovation for date palms, an important element in the economic diversification of the Sultanate as per the vision of the National Programme for Enhancing Economic Diversification (Tanfeedh).

The joint working plans were established through the cooperation with organisations and consultants to review investment opportunities and prepare technical and financial studies.

The UK-based Systemic Innovation, a specialised company in the field of innovation, has been appointed to conduct feasibility study for date palm tree products and wastes, in cooperation with the Industrial Innovation Centre. The company considered more than 50 investment ideas of which 11 promising opportunities have been selected.

A database has been created for all information and research compiled on the project for use as guidance in future. The investments include assorted products extracted from date palm trees, natural juices (energy, health and drinks for children), as well as products from date doughs and syrup, in addition to by-products from the date palm tree waste, such as natural cool, date palm lumbar, fodder, fertilisers and others.

This will be carried out, in cooperation with specialised investors, to create high quality competitive products for international markets. The Diwan of Royal Court and TANMIA also agreed to develop the legal and organisational framework for implementing these studies and provide necessary resources for operations.

Accordingly, Oman Dates Development Company has been created to invest in the products. The company will focus on after-harvest activities.

As per the Royal directives, 11 farms were created as part of the One Million Date Palm Tree Project, including 600,000 date palm trees in the governorates of Al Dakhiliyah, North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah and Dhofar due to the availability of land and water.

