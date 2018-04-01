New fee structure to benefit Indian school teachers: Board

Staff Reporter –

MUSCAT, April 1 –

Around 1,800 teachers of the 20 Indian Schools operating across the Sultanate stand to benefit from a revised pay structure announced by the Board of Directors of the Indian Schools in Oman. The new structure does away with long-standing disparities in pay scales for female teachers.

Women constitute more than 80 per cent of the workforce in Indian Schools. According to the new pay structure, they will be paid the same salary as that of their male counterparts, the Board said in a statement.

“The revised salary introduced by the board will also attract best resources in the profession. Teachers should be duly recognised for building our future; it is in their hands every child is being prepared for life.

They donate hours of their time outside classroom for lesson preparation, grading and giving feedback on assignments and meeting with students and parents. However, pay for teachers falls behind that of other professionals,” it noted

The Indian School Board implemented a comprehensive Human Resource Manual for all Indian Schools in Oman in June 2017. This was done with a view to standardising procedures; in continuation of that exercise, the Finance Committee of the Board undertook the task of designing a structure for salary grades which will be application to all Indian Schools in the Sultanate.

The Board has given a four-year period, starting from April 2018 to the individual schools to migrate completely to the new structure.

Uniformity of remuneration emphasises the Board’s commitment to equality, standardisation and fairness to teachers employed in all Indian Schools irrespective of locations.

The revised pay package structured in different grades ensures progressive growth. Based on applicable revision in responsibilities or work performance the staff will be promoted to the next grade. Inflation factor is also built into the annual increments.

In conformity with the national labour law requirements, the allowances address required payments like housing, transport, utilities and telephone, in addition to medical insurance and annual air fare to home town.

Share on: WhatsApp