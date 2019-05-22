New fast track system to settle labour disputes

A first of its kind system to expedite settlement of cases relating to labour disputes has been set up in Oman.

According to the Ministry of Manpower, a dedicated committee with legislative powers will now deal with the complaints of employees without being referred to the court.

A cooperation document in this regard was signed on Wednesday between Minister of Justice Shaikh Abdullah bin Malik al Khalili and Minister of Manpower Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri on Wednesday.

“The initiative reflects the keenness of the Ministries of Justice and Manpower to facilitate the speedy and effective settlement of labor disputes”, said a statement from the ministry of manpower.

The pilot fast track scheme, which is the first in the region, has a Reconciliation Committee that will hear and settle the complaints of employees – both nationals and expatriates — referred by the manpower ministry.

“The committee will not only free up the departments concerned from dealing with the large number of labour disputes that reach the ministry but also expedite the cases with suitable solutions”, the statement said.

The committee was established in accordance with the Royal Decree No. 98/200.

Earlier, talking to Observer on the sidelines of a labour conference, Nabhan al Batashi, Chairman of the General Federation of Oman Trade Unions had said that establishment of a fully dedicated system could reduce the number of months or years required in settling the cases.