Deadline for mandatory refrigerated trucks extended

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has postponed the implementation of Ministerial Decision 218/2018 on regulating the means of transport of agricultural products through land crossings to February 2020. Earlier it was scheduled to start from June 1 2019.

This was revealed in the Ministerial Resolution 174/2019 issued by Dr Hamad bin Said bin Sulaiman al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, which was published in the Official Gazette today.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries reiterated that the import and export of all agricultural products through the border posts must be in refrigerated trucks from February 2020.

Violators face a fine of RO 1,000.

The decision by Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries issued in August 2018 prohibits the entry of agricultural products through land ports if trucks are not refrigerated.

The vehicles, to be exclusively used for transporting food and agricultural products, must be equipped with devices capable of maintaining an appropriate temperature for the product and automatic cooling control mechanisms as per the load of the vehicle.

Devices with indicators showing the temperature and humidity should be placed in a prominent position to facilitate reading from outside. The drivers of these vehicles should keep them clean and ensure that the packaging of agricultural products is in a stable and orderly manner that do disturb cooling.

Companies should not mix different agricultural products in a single shipment unless they comply with the requirements — heat and humidity, absorption of odours, sensitivity to cold and allergic reactions. Cooling devices should not be switched off any time as long as the fridge is loaded with agricultural products.

