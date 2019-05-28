Head stories 

New centre for disabled in Ibri

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, on Tuesday issued a ministerial decision establishing Al Wafa Center for Rehabilitation of Disabled Children in Maqniyat in the Wilayat of Ibri. The centre was established as the town of Maqniyat is 80 km far from Al Wafa Center for Rehabilitation of Disabled Children in Ibri. The centre provides social and psychological rehabilitation services, rehabilitation programmes to improve mobility, functional abilities, speech abilities from an early age.

You May Also Like

His Majesty gets cables of thanks

Oman Observer Comments Off on His Majesty gets cables of thanks

Importing used cars? Comply with norms

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Importing used cars? Comply with norms

Iran seeks output cuts at agreed level

Oman Observer Comments Off on Iran seeks output cuts at agreed level