New centre for disabled in Ibri

MUSCAT: Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, on Tuesday issued a ministerial decision establishing Al Wafa Center for Rehabilitation of Disabled Children in Maqniyat in the Wilayat of Ibri. The centre was established as the town of Maqniyat is 80 km far from Al Wafa Center for Rehabilitation of Disabled Children in Ibri. The centre provides social and psychological rehabilitation services, rehabilitation programmes to improve mobility, functional abilities, speech abilities from an early age.

