New book to feature top business leaders of Oman

MUSCAT: Leaders of Oman, the next profile book of A-list business and government leaders in the Middle East is due to begin its interview phase within the next week. Already top leaders and government officials have been approached and appointments secured to kick off the efforts in Muscat by Omnia International.

Omnia International is a leading Paris-based communication firm. The company’s main focus has been the promotion of the Arab countries for the past 20 years. Jessica Ramalho and Lukas Bester were received by key diplomatic officials in Paris and London and have just landed in Muscat.

The Leaders series of profile books is an innovative resource through which businesses and governments can inform potential investors about current public, private, and joint venture projects currently underway or planned in the MENA region. The books contain invaluable information on local business conditions as seen through the eyes of the movers and shakers involved in a broad array of successful business and government projects. It gives readers a feel for a country’s investment climate, growth potential, financial stability and infrastructure.

Far beyond a simple “Who’s Who”, the Leaders profile series of books and dedicated digital platforms gives investors, businessmen and government officials alike a chance to learn about the forces that drive the economies around the Gulf. This is done through personal insights, recommendations, caveats and anecdotes. Leaders of Oman gives business and industrial sector leaders a place to tell insight stories, offer advice, and vent their opinions on what works and, importantly, what doesn’t work so investors can evaluate a marketplace with more than just statistical data.

Furthermore, Omnia, in 2019, launched a unique secured mobile application giving VIP access to all Arab business leaders to instant messaging facilitating business connections at the tip of a finger. The Leaders of Oman consultants will begin interviews on mid-March 2019.

