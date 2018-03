MUSCAT: The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) on Wednesday celebrated the graduation of a new batch of the Air Force Technical College (AFTC) students in various disciplines.

The graduation ceremony was presided over by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), in the presence of Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, RAFO Commander. The RNO Commander distributed certificates and appreciation awards for the top graduates.

The chief guest congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future tasks. The graduation ceremony was attended by senior RAFO officers and AFTC Training and Guidance Authority’s officers. — ONA

