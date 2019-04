The Royal Oman Police (ROP) celebrated the graduation of new batch of police recruits under the auspices of Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations, on Tuesday. The ceremony was held at the Military Parade Ground of the Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences in the Wilayat of Nizwa, in the presence of a number of senior ROP officers, military and security personnel, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens.

