New archaeological discoveries shed light on Stone Age

MUSCAT, June 26 – A team of geologists and experts from the Ministry of Heritage and Culture has conducted a survey and excavations north of the Niyabat of Meetan in the Wilayat of Al Mazyouna to examine the geological and climatic changes the area has experienced in ancient times, and to identify the history of human habitation in the area. The survey followed reports from residents who said they have come across ancient stone tools in the area.

The results of the survey unveiled many stone tools signifying that the area was inhabited by humans at different periods of time during the Palaeolithic and Neotholic ages. The discovered tools included arrowheads and axes, found right next to animal fossils believed to be hunted at the time. The area is covered with linear sand dunes which spread over a plateau of limestone rocks rising between 280 to 300 metres above the sea level.

The archaeological discoveries provide exceptional information about the communities which inhabited the south of the Arabian Peninsula during the stone ages.

The comparison to the known places in the Empty Quarter across the southern chain in Oman, Yemen and Saudi Arabia shows that Meetan was a highly populated area with rainforest climate which provided basic life needs such as water and grass for animals. The area is believed to be similar to Savana environment which made it an attractive place for inhabitants before it went dry.