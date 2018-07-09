Nepali community hosts cultural event in Salalah

SALALAH, July 9 – The Nepali community organised a cultural event in Salalah on Friday and got consular services by their embassy officials. The visiting officials interacted with the community members, discussed their issues and showed them a presentation on ‘Nepali migrant workers, challenges and do’s and don’ts’ while working in Oman. The event was attended by Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, Ambassador of Nepal to the Sultanate of Oman, and other officials including Second Secretary, Rojina Tamrakar and Labour Attache, Krishna Kumari Gauli.

The highlight of the cultural event was presentation of multi-writing skills of Manoj Chand, who impressed the audience with his skills of writing with feet and elbow. The ambassador presented a letter of appreciation to Chand for gracing the occasion as a guest and demonstrating his multi writing skills. She appreciated Omani people and also the Sultanate’s natural diversity with its uniqueness. The Nepalese living in Salalah appreciated the embassy’s gesture of attending the event and giving valuable suggestions along with consular services.