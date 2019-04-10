Need to save our traditional Friday markets

Our Friday markets are the same as the Sunday markets in many other countries around the world. These are popular markets which attract shoppers and travellers from all across the world. They come to these markets every week to purchase something or know local traditions. These weekly folk markets are major tourist attractions in many countries as they showcase local traditions, arts and crafts as well as the history of the country. They display folk and popular arts along with other commodities which are deeply connected with the local culture and traditions.

In this beautiful country, many of us grew up visiting these traditional weekly markets either to purchase some local consumer items for our homes or just to see the displayed traditional handicraft products to have a feeling of belongingness. These markets are also meeting points for our friends and relatives just to greet each other.

Friday markets in Oman need to be established as they were in their early days. They should be organised properly reflecting the popular heritage of the country which is deeply rooted in its history. They should be presented proudly before the world. Any lack of interest in these weekly folk markets would adversely affect our ambitions and our objectives to showcase our heritage and traditions.

There is no doubt that the Sultanate is one of the oldest countries in the world with traditions and folk arts deeply rooted in its history. These elements of our heritage tourism should be presented to the world more vigorously. All information in this regard should be provided. If any activity would be started in this direction, those who work in the area would feel motivated and encouraged. They would start focusing on their folk arts and crafts. This is also required to stop the extinction of heritage. This is the situation we do not want. We can’t imagine being a country without surviving traditions and heritage.

The revival of these traditional arts and crafts are entirely linked to the survival of the weekly markets which have been held traditionally on Fridays. These markets are important as they are the channels for selling different types of folk items, whether food

products, dresses, leather items, fruits and others.

The popular folk markets, such as the traditional Friday markets, are on the verge of extinction due to many reasons. Instead of discouraging those who participate in these markets for one reason or the other, participation in these markets for selling traditional items should be encouraged and motivated. These markets are not sheer for commercial activity. Actually, they are a major means to preserve and promote the actual traditions and heritage.

In Muscat Governorate, the famous Friday market in Al Wadi Al Kabir is also on the verge of extinction and soon would be forgotten. It is a very important folk market of the governorate. There are all signs that it will disappear, if not taken care of.

The municipalities, with the help of other organisations, can help these Friday markets not only survive, but grow with renewed vigour and ambition. They should be given utmost importance in all sorts of planning.

There are some markets which are held on Fridays and some on Thursday and Wednesday in various wilayats of the Sultanate. These markets are struggling for survival. They need to survive in the interest of our nation, its history and culture. They have to stay with us in all the governorates of the country.

We are confident that the municipalities, in cooperation with the offices of walis, municipal councils and members of Majlis Ash’shura, will come forward in reviving these folk markets, popularly known as Friday markets. They should become a brand of the country where all those who travel to the Sultanate should not go back without seeing these markets.

We live in a country where the leadership has always focused on traditions and heritage to survive with full confidence alongside modern day developments. We are confident that these weekly markets will not be ignored.

ali.matani2@gmail.com