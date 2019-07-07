Need to raise employees’ performance highlighted

MUSCAT: The 3rd Government Competency Programme concluded on Sunday under the auspices of Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs. The programme was organised by the Ministry of Civil Service in cooperation with the Institute of Public Administration and Kafa’ah Company for Human Resources Development.

Al Balushi said in a press statement that it is one of the most reliable programmes in developing the leading personalities who have high potential through acquiring many skills. He added that the components of this programme and its comprehensiveness and objectives to improve the capabilities of participants and enhancing their skills will contribute in achieving high-level performance in government institutions. Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, said on the sidelines of the ceremony, “The programme will enhance the capabilities of participants in the government and private sectors.

The programme is designed according to the best international standards in developing management capabilities and continuous improvement in the working environment of the two sectors in a bid to contribute towards achieving the highest level of efficiency in the performance of work and productivity in the units of the State’s administrative apparatus and private sector’s institutions. Forty-eight directors general and their deputies, as well as their equivalents from the government and private sectors, took part in the programme. — ONA

— Photos by Shamsa al Harthiya