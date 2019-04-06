Need for ‘real deals’ with Israel: Alawi

Muscat/AMMAN: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, is leading the Sultanate’s delegation to the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa. On the sidelines of the forum, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, said Arabs must take initiatives to make Israel overcome “fears for its future” in the region. “The West has offered Israel political, economic and military support and it now holds all the means of power… but despite that it fears for its future as a non-Arab country surrounded by 400 million Arabs,” he said.

“I believe that we Arabs must be able to look into this issue and try to ease those fears that Israel has through initiatives and real deals between us and Israel,” he told a panel discussing geopolitics. The panel’s moderator, journalist Hadley Gamble, interrupted him to ask if the best solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “recognising Israel and its right to exist”. Bin Alawi said: “No”. “Not recognising, but we want them themselves to feel that there are no threats to their future.” — ONA/AFP

