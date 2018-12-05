Nearly 500 expatriates arrested for labour violations in Oman

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) in coordination with the Ministry of Manpower and the Special Task Force (STF) command conducted a raid and arrested nearly 500 people of different nationalities from two governorates in Oman.

The officials from Seeb police station arrested a total of 165 persons of different nationalities in violation of the labour and residency laws.

The Dhofar Police Command in in Salalah arrested 176 persons of various Asian nationalities from the Shazar area of Thumrait for violating the labor and the foreigners residency laws.

A raid was conducted on some houses and farms in the Al Sharradi area of Seeb and arrested 147 expatriates for violation of the above mentioned laws.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in the all above mentioned cases.