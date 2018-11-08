NDEC Celebrates World Diabetes Day

The National Diabetes and Endocrine Center (NDEC) of the Royal Hospital in collaboration with the Oman Diabetes Association has begun the celebration to mark the World Diabetes Day, which falls November 14 each year under the theme “Diabetes and Family”.

Dr. Qasim Al-Salmi, Director General of the Royal Hospital along with a number of senior officials of the Hospital and the Center attended the celebration.

The event, which targeted the diabetics and families, aimed at educating the community members on how to prevent diabetes, sharing experiences, encouraging the community members for the early screening of diabetes, introducing them to the integrated services provided to the diabetics, as well as encouraging to adopt the healthy lifestyle. The celebration that started from 7th will continue till 14th of this November at the National Diabetes and Endocrine Center.