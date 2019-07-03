NDC strategic exercise ends

MUSCAT: The strategic exercise ‘Decision Making 6’ concluded at the National Defence College (NDC) on Wednesday. The exercise was carried out by the participants from various military, security and civil institutions in the state and with the participation of elite experts, advisers and mediamen. The concluding activities of the exercise were held under the patronage of Lt Gen Said bin Ali al Hilali, Head of Internal Security Service (ISS). The strategic exercise, was being conducted since June 23, is one of the main programmes of the course and the culmination of the NDC curriculum.

The exercise included a range of virtual events and issues that simulated national, regional and international environments to enable participants to manage the exceptional issues and events at the national level, in addition to the scientific application of the outcome of the strategic academic studies gained by the course’s participants in the various knowledge and strategic sciences related to security and defence. The strategic exercise aims to provide participants with the skills, perspectives and values that enable them to analyse and balance the use of the elements and potentials of the state to achieve the highest national goals and interests, as well as improving their knowledge on finding consensus in the use of international power tools including media for strategic decision-making at the national level. — ONA