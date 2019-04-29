NDC hosts former British Chief of Staff

MUSCAT: The National Defence College (NDC) on Monday hosted Gen (retired) Lord Nickolas Hutton, former British Chief of Staff, within the framework of the curriculum for the 6th NDC batch. On his arrival at the College’s headquarters, he was received by Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Qatan, NDC Commandant. Lord Nicholas Hutton delivered a lecture on leadership at the strategic level, in which he discussed the most important challenges facing decision makers at the strategic level.

He also talked about economic transformations and the most important factors affecting the global economic balance. The former British Chief of Staff pointed to the depth of the Omani-British relations, represented by the military cooperation between the armed forces of the two friendly countries and ways of developing them. At the end of the lecture he answered the questions and queries raised by the attendees and participants. The lecture was attended by SAF senior officers, the faculty of NDC and participants in the sixth session of the National Defence College. — ONA

