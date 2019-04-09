NDC Commandant receives UK military official, delegation

MUSCAT: Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Qatan, Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC), received at the College premises in Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj on Tuesday Maj Gen Rupert Jones, Commander of the British Standing Joint Force and his accompanying delegation. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and viewpoints on matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by the Military Attaché at the British Embassy in Muscat. Also on Tuesday, Maj Gen Rupert Jones and his delegation visited the Maritime Security Centre (MSC). They were received upon their arrival by Commodore Mansoor bin Mohammed al Kharousi, MSC Chairman. The British guest was briefed on the MSC duties, tasks and roles, represented by managing and leading maritime security operations against marine risks, including search and rescue operations and the protection of the marine environment from various risks. The delegation also viewed modern devices and equipment used in supporting maritime security operations. — ONA

