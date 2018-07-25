NDC celebrates graduation

Muscat: National Defence College (NDC) on Wednesday celebrated the graduation of its 5th batch of national defence course in a ceremony presided over by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, at Bait Al Falaj premises. The ceremony coincides with the Sultanate’s celebrations of the Renaissance Day. The ceremony began with the Holy Quran recitation followed by a speech by Maj Gen Salim bin Mussalam Qatan, Commander of the National Defence College. He said: “The course subjects focus on regional and international issues and their impact on the Sultanate’s political and economic arenas.

NDC is tasked to introduce the HM’s wise policy that is based on truth, sincerity, shrewd vision and hard work.” In his speech, the NDC chief congratulated the new graduates. The course of National Defence College aims at preparing strategic leaders who will have capabilities required for taking right strategic decisions, draft general policies and develop national strategies. The chief guest was briefed on the college’s role to prepare strategic leaders and the advanced educational tools used by the NDC. Sayyid Badr distributed certificates to the participants, which included senior officials from Sultan’s Armed Forces, Royal Oman Police, Royal Guard of Oman and various security and military apparatus. Sayyid Badr said, “It is an honour to preside over the graduation ceremony of NDC, and I would like to thank organisers for conducting such a useful course.”