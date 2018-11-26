NDC appoints new CEO

MUSCAT: National Detergent Company SAOG (NDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of William Hunt as its new CEO.

An MBA from the prestigious University of Chicago Booth School of Management and Bachelor of Science with Honors in Chemical Engineering from Washington University, William Hunt was the CEO of Soaps and Chemicals Industrial and Trading in Sharjah (UAE) prior to joining NDC.

A well respected international executive, Hunt has been a key member of several globally renowned companies’ executive and leadership teams for the past 20 years. He has held the position of President of Access Business Group, in the USA; Executive Director of Brambles Australasia, in Australia; and President of Boral Bricks, in Australia; among several other leadership and high-performance roles in his career.

