NCSI report: 3.7 pc rise in live births

MUSCAT: The total number of live births registered in Oman’s health institutions rose 3.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2018 compared with the same period last year, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

A total of 18,000 births were registered in the first quarter of this year.

As per NCSI’s monthly bulletin, the number of Omani live births during the period was 17,496, including 9,051 males and 8,445 females.

A total of 1,424 expatriate children were born, including 721 males and 703 females.

January saw the highest number of births: 6,452 Omani newborns and 508 expatriates.

A total of 90,000 births, including 48,020 Omanis (42,790 males, 41,230 females) were recorded in 2017. In comparison, the number of births for expats stood at 6,350 (3,273 males, 3,078 females).

The number of deaths among newborns decreased by less than half a per cent. Newborn deaths among Omanis were 1,543 and expatriates 413.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said the Women’s and Children’s Health Programme was interested in bringing more women into the ambit of antenatal care and providing them with good care in the early stages of pregnancy.

The mothers receiving healthcare during pregnancy has increased to 99 per cent in 2016, says a Ministry of Health report. The early registration in the first three months of pregnancy stood at 67.9 per cent in 2016.

A total of 19.5 per cent of the total number of births in 2016 was Caesarean, the ministry said.

