MUSCAT: The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) launched the international trade site on its website. It includes a number of windows related to statistics and international trade data and the movement of goods exported to the Sultanate. Dr Khalifa bin Abdullah al Barwani, CEO of NCSI, said that the site of the International Trade Centre comes as part of NCSI keenness to keep abreast of technological development and use it to adapt the various statistical data to be presented to all segments of society. He added that the site is one of NCSI ways to provide the open national data with a view to making use of it and its use in various fields.

On his turn, Khalid bin Said al Mudhafar, Director-General of Economic Statistics, at NCSI said that the international trade site (Manafeth) gives a general picture of the economic situation in the Sultanate, indicating that the source of information is the Royal Oman Police, represented by the Directorate-General of Customs and some oil companies. He pointed out that the site gives data on the volume of trade exchange between the Sultanate and the countries from which the Sultanate is importing, in addition to the countries to which the Sultanate exports, including the type of goods exported or imported by year, and how to export or import by land, sea or air. — ONA