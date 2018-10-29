Local 

NCSI hosts training on analysis

Muscat: The National Centre for Statistics and Information is organising training on statistical analysis. It is aimed at teaching the use of the SPSS software. This will help in data collection, analysis, interpretation and their use in statistical analysis. The participants will get to know about the features of the statistical analysis software and would learn skills of dealing with statistical variables and methods of statistical data, as well as conducting its descriptive analysis.

