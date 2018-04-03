NCSI Board holds review meeting

MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) on Tuesday held its 1st meeting under the chairmanship of Nasser bin Khamis al Jashmi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, NCSI Board’s Deputy Chairman.

The NCSI Board discussed a report of the NCSI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the previous period, as well as the procedures relating to implementation of the decisions made at the previous meeting.

It also approved the NCSI annual report, so as to raise the report to the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP), in addition to discussing a range of topics listed on the agenda upon which decisions were taken.

A visual presentation was given on questionnaire made by the Centre during the previous period, as well as another visual presentation on spatial empowerment ‘Spatial Date Portal’ affiliated to the NCSI and services rendered to decision makers and those interested. — ONA

