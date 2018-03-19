NCSI begins consumer confidence survey

MUSCAT: The first phase of the Consumer Confidence Survey 2018, undertaken by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), has begun and will continue till March 29.

According to NCSI officials, the survey aims at calculating the Consumer Confidence Index (Index of Consumer Sentiment, ICS), which is a key measure of the state of economy.

The survey is conducted over telephone using mobile phones, and is designed to assess the degree of satisfaction among the citizens with the Sultanate’s current economic status as reflected by inflation, employment opportunities, investment climate, economic policies pursued by the government, and the cost of living, among others. It also gauges the extent of public optimism regarding economic development in the short-term (one year).

The sample size of the survey is 1,500, covering Omani nationals aged 18 or above, and distributed across the 11 governorates; and the survey error margin is limited to 3 per cent.

Consumer confidence index reflects consumer behaviour.

When citizens are willing to spend more money, there will be increased demand for various goods and services, resulting in increased production and a rise in production facilities to meet that demand, which in turn will aid the economic recovery process.

The opposite occurs when consumer spending declines, which leads to an economic downturn. Thus, the consumer confidence index offers a futuristic idea about the direction of economic growth.

The methodology and formula used by NCSI to calculate the consumer confidence index has been developed by the Survey Research Center, University of Michigan, USA, and is widely used by national governments across the world. This enables global comparisons of the index thus obtained.

The methodology involves simple arithmetic average of three sub-indicators: current economic conditions index, household income level index, and consumer expectations index.

The survey assigns appropriate weights in terms of governorate, sex, and educational levels (below secondary, secondary, above secondary), and age (less than 30 years, between 30 and 50, and above 50).

NCSI will carry out quarterly surveys in order to follow up on the changes in indicator values.

The NCSI team has designed a scientific and easy questionnaire that fits the telephonic method of data collection. — ONA

Share on: WhatsApp