MUSCAT: The National Committee for Road Safety (NCRS) on Sunday reviewed traffic and road safety issues in Sultanate at the General Directorate of Police and Customs in Al Qurum. The meeting, chaired by Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector-General of Police and Customs, was attended by Mohsin bin Mohammed al Shaikh, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, and members of the committee.

Related