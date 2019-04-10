NBO, Ominvest ink RO 80m long-term credit facility agreement

National Bank of Oman (NBO) and Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest) have signed a long-term secured credit facility agreement for RO 80 million to support Ominvest’s initiative for diversification and long-term growth in the Sultanate of Oman.

“This agreement highlights NBO’s ability to structure tailor-made financing solutions for large-scale and multinational corporations and further cements our partnership with Ominvest. NBO continues to support strategically important private sector organisations which are instrumental for the future growth of key sectors of the economy,” said Nasser Salim Said al Rashdi, General Manager — Chief Commercial Banking Officer at NBO.

Abdulaziz al Balushi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Ominvest said: “The credit facility with NBO offers us the financial flexibility and strength to grow and expand the group’s investment portfolio across various strategic business segments. We value the ongoing support of NBO and look forward to growing from strength to strength together.”

