NBO launches safe deposit boxes

Muscat : Accessible around the clock, 365 days a year, National Bank of Oman (NBO) launched its safe deposit boxes, using state-of-the-art security. The latest service provides the highest levels of protection for its customers’ valuables through a safe and secure verification process. The safe deposit boxes are conveniently located at the new Head Office in Azaiba.

John Chang, Chief Retail Banking Officer at NBO, said “We understand that more and more people are looking for safe keeping of their valuables while still having the flexibility for instant access when needed. By combining the latest technology and security systems, this service offers our customers peace of mind with 24/7 access.”

Available in medium and large sizes with competitive annual charges, the new safe deposit boxes offer ultimate protection through a combination of card access, PIN and biometric authentication. The boxes are also ideal for families as they provide a joint ownership option to suit their requirements.

The National Bank of Oman products and services emanate from customers day-to-day banking requirements. The bank is committed to bringing compelling and innovative financial solutions closer to its customer-base across the Sultanate.