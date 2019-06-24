NBO Chairperson among top 10 leading women in Islamic finance and business

MUSCAT: National Bank of Oman’s (NBO) Chairperson, Sayyida Rawan bint Ahmed al Said (pictured), has been recognised as the 8th leading woman in Islamic Business and Finance (IBF) from UK-based financial intelligence house, Cambridge IFA. The accolade was given as part of the WOMANi 2019 Awards, a women’s empowerment programme that identifies the top 300 most influential women in the industry from among Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and the ASEAN region. The women were assessed according to three criteria — professional leadership, advocacy and industry-wide recognition, as well as their influence and leadership over their company and market sector, and career and performance to date. Sayyida Rawan bint Ahmed al Said said, “It is a great honour to have received this acknowledgement among so many other admirable female industry leaders. It also serves to raise awareness about the important role of women working across the Islamic financial spectrum globally. It is a source of pride to be among other Omani women who are contributing to the advancement of our country. We are setting an example to the world that we are an equal opportunities culture and that power is in the hands of both our men and women.”

“Sayyida Rawan embodies positive female leadership in every sense of the word and is forging a path for other Omani women to follow,” said Sayyid Wasfi Jamshid al Said, Acting CEO of NBO. “As a bank, we are heavily engaged with female empowerment initiatives, and recognise their vital contribution to Omani society. The bank prides itself on having 40 per cent of Omani employees as females.”

